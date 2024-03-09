CHUCK FLEISCHMANN WOULD BE A STAR IN THE KNESSET 🇮🇱 BUT WHY IS HE 'REPRESENTING' AMERICANS?

This congressman (don't know his name) is basically what all of the US government has become. All traitors for jews. It's infuriating isn't it?





About Chuck





Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is a conservative Republican representing the 3rd District of Tennessee. The District is comprised of 10 counties: Anderson, Bradley, Campbell, Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Roane, and Scott.





Chuck earned his undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Illinois. He received both Phi Beta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude honors. He then went to the University of Tennessee law school, where he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence.





For 24 years, Chuck and his wife ran a small business together in Chattanooga after they both graduated from law school at the University of Tennessee.





Chuck has served on the board of the National Craniofacial Association and the board of the Cherokee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America. He has also served as the president of the Chattanooga Bar Association and chairman of the Chattanooga Lawyers Pro Bono Committee.





Since taking office, Chuck has a 100% pro-life voting record and continues to support legislation that protects the Second Amendment rights of East Tennesseans.





Chuck serves on the Appropriations Committee, which is vitally important to the residents of the 3rd District. Within the Committee, he serves on three crucial subcommittees:





Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies

State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

As well as serving on the Appropriations Committee, Chuck also sits on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Within the Committee, he serves on the Energy Subcommittee.





In the 118th Congress, Chuck was named Chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee of Appropriations. As Chairman, Chuck leads the charge to fund the federal agencies and programs responsible for the United States’ national laboratories, nuclear security, and energy independence.





Chuck’s role as Chairman of the Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies subcommittee allows him to fight for funding for the Chickamauga Lock, a critical East Tennessee infrastructure project. In addition, this subcommittee assignment is of paramount importance to the northern region of the Third District, which is home to Oak Ridge National Lab, Y-12 National Security Complex, and a large environmental cleanup mission, all of which rely on funds appropriated by this subcommittee.





Chuck and his wife, Brenda, live in Ooltewah, Tennessee, and have three boys: Chuckie, Jamie, and Jeffrey.