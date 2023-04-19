https://gettr.com/post/p2epwgx7fde

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The NFSC fellow fighters visited the base and expressed their gratitude to Mr. Miles Guo and Mrs. Yvette Wang for everything they have done. The fellow fighters said their ultimate goal was to eliminate the Chinese Communist Party, and their determination was firm. A young second generation of the NFSC called Mr. Guo a superhero. They all look forward to Mr. Miles Guo's return.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们来到新中国联邦的基地参观，并对郭文贵先生和王雁平女士所做的一切表达感激之情。战友们说其终极目标就是消灭中国共产党，并且他们的灭共决心很坚定。一位年幼的爆二代称郭先生是超级英雄，战友们都期待郭文贵先生早日归来。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



