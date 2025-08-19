BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Federal Student Loans: Think Twice Before Falling Into the TRAP!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
88 views • 2 days ago

If you or your child are applying for college financial aid—but you don’t file federal income tax returns—this Freedom Hour is a must-watch. The federal student loan process demands proof of tax filings, but what are the hidden costs of complying with a system you’ve chosen to lawfully avoid?

In this episode, we expose the dangerous trap behind federal student loans: a rigged system that benefits universities, banks, and the government—while saddling students with lifelong debt. Discover smarter, freer alternatives to so-called university “education”—and why saying no to federal student loans may be the best gift you give your child.

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped Americans break free from IRS deception and control. With our 100% guarantee, you're protected from civil and criminal actions. Start your journey today at FreedomLawSchool.org with the 7 Steps to Income Tax Freedom.


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax10991031 exchange
