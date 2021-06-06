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PREPPER - MEGADROUGHT
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91 views • June 06, 2021
Water levels usually peak in May. But this year, the drought that has gripped much of the U.S. West is already so strong that the lake is only half as full as normal. Instead of water, fields of purple lupines line vast swaths of dry lakebed.
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❱❱❱ SUBSCRIBE
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❱❱❱ BUSINESS INQUIRIES - [email protected]
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s).
❱❱❱ SUPPORT THE CHANNEL: Coming Soon™
#PREPPER #SURVIVAL #COVID #HOMESTEAD #PREPPER #PREPARDNESS #GROWYOURFOOD #OFFGRID #DOOMSDAY #WROL #COLLAPSE #DOOMSDAYPREPPERS
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