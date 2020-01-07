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Shoutout | #SaveYourInternet Protestaktion in München | Halbwahrheiten zu Artikel13 | Patreon Awards
Saria Delaney
Saria Delaney
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4 views • January 07, 2020
Protestaktion:

24.11.2018
Max-Joseph-Platz, München

Ansprechpartner: Jonathan Babelotzky
https://twitter.com/jona_bab

https://rette-dein-internet.de/

Petition:

https://www.change.org/p/stoppt-die-zensurmaschine-rettet-das-internet-uploadfilter


____________

https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/

https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney

_______
Quellen
____________


Hintergrundmusik:

Acid Jazz
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Bass Vibes
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Bilder:

Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com

Erwähnte Kanäle:

Young Repto
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMYICSU4H3GhoCQuGfZNN-A
https://twitter.com/ReptoYoung

MortAHead
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-cvBtQfVrNIgkmrAGFymQ
https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels

Gunnar Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/user/KaiserFEGBonn

Artikel / Tweets / Websites / Videos:

Tweet von YTCreators (@YTCreators)
https://twitter.com/YTCreators/status/1061966081005379584

Artikel 13 (Aktionsseite von Youtube)
https://saveyourinternet.eu/

Ein zusätzlicher Trilog für Dezember angesetzt
https://twitter.com/Senficon/status/1063447642208944129

Antwortvideo an KuchenTV von MortAHead, bezüglich Artikel 13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT5aITDN7UM

Gesetzesentwurf von Axel Voss (12.09.2018)
https://juliareda.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Copyright_Sept12_Voss.pdf

Zerstört Artikel 13 YouTube? (Kanzlei WBS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXGtvQVYiuI

Bewegte Bilder:

https://www.videos.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
dreamscene.org: https://www.youtube.com/user/blendland
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6nM9R8jELQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4fP0X3NdpQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFd7jVc7x2g
Keywords
patreoncontent idsaria delaneymeinungsfreiheitartikel 13saveyourinternetfek nuhsprotestaktion
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