© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shoutout | #SaveYourInternet Protestaktion in München | Halbwahrheiten zu Artikel13 | Patreon Awards
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • January 07, 2020
Protestaktion:
24.11.2018
Max-Joseph-Platz, München
Ansprechpartner: Jonathan Babelotzky
https://twitter.com/jona_bab
https://rette-dein-internet.de/
Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/stoppt-die-zensurmaschine-rettet-das-internet-uploadfilter
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Acid Jazz
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bass Vibes
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Erwähnte Kanäle:
Young Repto
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMYICSU4H3GhoCQuGfZNN-A
https://twitter.com/ReptoYoung
MortAHead
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-cvBtQfVrNIgkmrAGFymQ
https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
Gunnar Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/user/KaiserFEGBonn
Artikel / Tweets / Websites / Videos:
Tweet von YTCreators (@YTCreators)
https://twitter.com/YTCreators/status/1061966081005379584
Artikel 13 (Aktionsseite von Youtube)
https://saveyourinternet.eu/
Ein zusätzlicher Trilog für Dezember angesetzt
https://twitter.com/Senficon/status/1063447642208944129
Antwortvideo an KuchenTV von MortAHead, bezüglich Artikel 13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT5aITDN7UM
Gesetzesentwurf von Axel Voss (12.09.2018)
https://juliareda.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Copyright_Sept12_Voss.pdf
Zerstört Artikel 13 YouTube? (Kanzlei WBS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXGtvQVYiuI
Bewegte Bilder:
https://www.videos.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
dreamscene.org: https://www.youtube.com/user/blendland
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6nM9R8jELQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4fP0X3NdpQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFd7jVc7x2g
24.11.2018
Max-Joseph-Platz, München
Ansprechpartner: Jonathan Babelotzky
https://twitter.com/jona_bab
https://rette-dein-internet.de/
Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/stoppt-die-zensurmaschine-rettet-das-internet-uploadfilter
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Acid Jazz
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bass Vibes
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Erwähnte Kanäle:
Young Repto
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMYICSU4H3GhoCQuGfZNN-A
https://twitter.com/ReptoYoung
MortAHead
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-cvBtQfVrNIgkmrAGFymQ
https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
Gunnar Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/user/KaiserFEGBonn
Artikel / Tweets / Websites / Videos:
Tweet von YTCreators (@YTCreators)
https://twitter.com/YTCreators/status/1061966081005379584
Artikel 13 (Aktionsseite von Youtube)
https://saveyourinternet.eu/
Ein zusätzlicher Trilog für Dezember angesetzt
https://twitter.com/Senficon/status/1063447642208944129
Antwortvideo an KuchenTV von MortAHead, bezüglich Artikel 13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT5aITDN7UM
Gesetzesentwurf von Axel Voss (12.09.2018)
https://juliareda.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Copyright_Sept12_Voss.pdf
Zerstört Artikel 13 YouTube? (Kanzlei WBS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXGtvQVYiuI
Bewegte Bilder:
https://www.videos.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
dreamscene.org: https://www.youtube.com/user/blendland
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6nM9R8jELQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4fP0X3NdpQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFd7jVc7x2g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.