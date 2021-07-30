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AMAZON TRUCK LOOTED DURING DAYTIME IN US CITY!
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90 views • July 30, 2021
An Amazon driver tries to make a delivery in the ghetto. If this doesn't tell you that we are now a third world country, I don't know what will.
Welcome to the New America of the 21st Century. After 25 decades, the values and morals of our past are gone. The Socialists, Atheist, Race baiters, Progressives, Demon Rats have killed family values, fatherhood in the home, organized religion, good manners, morals, scruples and love.
This is what we are left with... and it ain't pretty!
Welcome to the New America of the 21st Century. After 25 decades, the values and morals of our past are gone. The Socialists, Atheist, Race baiters, Progressives, Demon Rats have killed family values, fatherhood in the home, organized religion, good manners, morals, scruples and love.
This is what we are left with... and it ain't pretty!
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