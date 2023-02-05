https://gettr.com/post/p27co6l9745

01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan were protesting against Paul Hastings collusion with CCP and exposing CCP’s infiltration of Japan. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about the CCP overseas police stations were revealed in Japan. In fact, there are CCP police stations in many cities such as Akihabara, Kanda, Fukuoka Ginza and Nagoya.

#paulhastings #collusionwithccp #overseaspolicestation

01/30/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本的战友们继续抗议普衡与勾结中共，揭露中共对日本的渗透。战友黑猫谈到了中共国海外派出所在日本被曝光。 事实上，秋叶原、神田、福冈银座、名古屋等许多城市都设有中共国的警察局。

#普衡 #勾结中共 #中共海外警察局



