Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How we are offered deals to stay quiet
The Real Dr Judy
Published a day ago

It is very interesting that I heard Dr Nepute yesterday on TheHighWire describing the same deal he was offered & that I was offered to stay quiet!

"the DOJ gave me 3 choices. ...they said: Look, we know we're not going to win in trial."

History repeating.


Watch the full interview: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-500-billion-dollar-man/

Keywords
healthsciencecorruptiontruththehighwire

