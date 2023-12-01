How we are offered deals to stay quiet

It is very interesting that I heard Dr Nepute yesterday on TheHighWire describing the same deal he was offered & that I was offered to stay quiet!
"the DOJ gave me 3 choices. ...they said: Look, we know we're not going to win in trial."
History repeating.
Watch the full interview: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-500-billion-dollar-man/
