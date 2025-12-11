© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸 Operation EndGame MindFuck
1️⃣ 00:01 Operation EngGame
2️⃣ 07:28 Operation MindFuck
AI develops and replaces Humans. Humans become useless. Society collapses. As Humanity as we know it ends, the masses are mind fucked and sedated with weapons of mass distraction. The window’s still open, but blink too long, and you’ll wake up in a world where AI runs the show.
Don’t let anybody
mind fuck you
enslave you
tell you what to think
tell you what to say
tell you what to do
Life is yours
Future is yours