'Rich But They Are Poor, Smart But Are Fools, Clothed But Are Naked' - The Ben Armstrong Show

(Sept 5, 2023) Ben Armstrong writes: Washington D.C. is full of the most foolish people in the world. They have deceived themselves and head straight for destruction. Also, Ed Dowd on the Return of Lockdowns- Don’t Fall for It.
The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/
The Ben Armstrong Show: https://rumble.com/v3eyuek-the-ben-armstrong-show-rich-but-they-are-poor-smart-but-are-fools-clothed-b.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.