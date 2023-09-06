Create New Account
'Rich But They Are Poor, Smart But Are Fools, Clothed But Are Naked' - The Ben Armstrong Show
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

(Sept 5, 2023) Ben Armstrong writes: Washington D.C. is full of the most foolish people in the world. They have deceived themselves and head straight for destruction. Also, Ed Dowd on the Return of Lockdowns- Don’t Fall for It.


The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/

The Ben Armstrong Show: https://rumble.com/v3eyuek-the-ben-armstrong-show-rich-but-they-are-poor-smart-but-are-fools-clothed-b.html

freedomvaccinescurrent eventscorruptiondcgovernmentwashingtonfoolsmaskscovided dowdben armstrong

