Mass Covid Vaccination is a Poor Policy Based on Poor Science

Dr. Ryan Cole was among the first American physicians who openly warned that the Covid vaccines may be associated with the elevated caner rates that the doctor observed in his patients. The emerging scientific and real-world data suggest that the doctor was right.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Cole explained the mechanism of the Covid vaccines damaging the immune system, which is responsible for keeping cancer growth in check.

Dr. Cole has also commented on the studies recently published in prestigious medical journals that revealed the negative efficacy of the shots.

The doctor warned parents against vaccinating their children and advised people to forgo any additional Covid shots and focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle instead.

Dr. Ryan Cole is a board-certified pathologist trained at the Mayo Clinic and is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the state of Idaho.

To learn more about Dr. Cole and his practice, please click here.