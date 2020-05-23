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A Word of Warning - Vision 5.21.2020
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15 views • May 23, 2020
This vision was given to help prepare the followers of Yeshua/Jesus Christ for what lies directly ahead. Destruction is coming and in many ways has already arrived, and the Lord wants each of us to make sure we each do our part personally to be ready. Please take this word of warning to the Lord for confirmation, and then ask Him what He wants you to know or do in your own life.
While it's still under construction and much is yet to be added to it/changed, etc., the web address to the future location of all my videos is https://www.meethimatthewell.com/. To contact me via email, write to [email protected] or [email protected].
I will continue to post on this channel, however please save this info if you want to know what He shows/tells me in the future. Those videos will be posted on the website, as will the words, teachings, dreams, visions and information He gives to others as well as to me. If you feel He has given you something for the rest of the Body of Christ, contact me and I will seek the Lord as to whether it is to go on the site. As always, please feel free to share whatever He is telling you in the comments section below.
Many blessings and prayers for you to know The Amen intimately!
While it's still under construction and much is yet to be added to it/changed, etc., the web address to the future location of all my videos is https://www.meethimatthewell.com/. To contact me via email, write to [email protected] or [email protected].
I will continue to post on this channel, however please save this info if you want to know what He shows/tells me in the future. Those videos will be posted on the website, as will the words, teachings, dreams, visions and information He gives to others as well as to me. If you feel He has given you something for the rest of the Body of Christ, contact me and I will seek the Lord as to whether it is to go on the site. As always, please feel free to share whatever He is telling you in the comments section below.
Many blessings and prayers for you to know The Amen intimately!
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