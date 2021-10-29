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ATTORNEY ALI SHULTZ: HOSPITAL ISOLATION IS SAME AS UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT AND TORTURE
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12 views • October 29, 2021
Source: HealthImpactNews. Ali Shultz was the lead attorney for America's Frontline Doctors, and currently lives in Arizona where she just recently lost her mother-in-law who was murdered in the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale due to COVID protocols.
Her efforts in patient advocacy saved her father-in-law who was eventually released from the Mayo Clinic before they could kill him, and she is now helping others learn how to file criminal charges against hospitals that are killing people through COVID protocols.
Her efforts in patient advocacy saved her father-in-law who was eventually released from the Mayo Clinic before they could kill him, and she is now helping others learn how to file criminal charges against hospitals that are killing people through COVID protocols.
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