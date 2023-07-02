EPOCH TV | Tim Ballard & Jim Caviezel: Leftists Discredit Human Trafficking to Protect Pedophilia

EPOCH TV | Tim Ballard & Jim Caviezel: Leftists Discredit Human Trafficking to Protect PedophiliaTim Ballard of O.U.R. (Operation Underground Railrood) & Sound of Freedom: Leftists Want to Discredit Human Trafficking to Protect Pedophilia

“I'm tired of people saying that human trafficking must be false… it's a leftist movement that's actually doing this—they want to discredit human trafficking and pedophilia because they have an agenda to normalize pedophilia.”

Full Interview

https://www.theepochtimes.com/jim-caviezel-and-tim-ballard-hard-truths-of-the-global-child-sex-trade-and-the-spiritual-battle-for-our-children_5364424.html?src_src=prtnrhard&src_cmp=UngaTheGreat