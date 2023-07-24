Wie funktioniert eine CIA Gehirnwäsche?

Schon im Jahr 1960 hat die CIA Beageln Elektroden in den Kopf gepflanzt.
Ein Tier starb nach dem es 2000 Mal elektrogeschockt wurde.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9407003/CIAs-1960s-experiments-create-remote-control-dogs-implanting-electrodes-brains.html
Aus deklassifizierten Dokumenten des FBI geht hervor dies die CIA ein
Project Namens "The Finders" betrieb welches das sperren von Kindern in
Käfigen und satanistischen Missbrauch
und den Weiterverkauf als Sexsklaven beinhaltet. 50 Jahre hat das FBI alles vertuscht.
https://qintel.pro/satanic-pedophiles/
Project Monarch
https://perception-gates.home.blog/2018/12/26/mk-ultra-2-project-monarch-das-traumabasierte-sklavenprogramm-der-kabale/
