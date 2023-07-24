Create New Account
Wie funktioniert eine CIA Gehirnwäsche?
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
Schon im Jahr 1960 hat die CIA Beageln Elektroden in den Kopf gepflanzt.


Ein Tier starb nach dem es 2000 Mal elektrogeschockt wurde.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9407003/CIAs-1960s-experiments-create-remote-control-dogs-implanting-electrodes-brains.html

Aus deklassifizierten Dokumenten des FBI geht hervor dies die CIA ein Project Namens "The Finders" betrieb welches das sperren von Kindern in Käfigen und satanistischen Missbrauch
und den Weiterverkauf als Sexsklaven beinhaltet. 50 Jahre hat das FBI alles vertuscht.
https://qintel.pro/satanic-pedophiles/

Project Monarch
https://perception-gates.home.blog/2018/12/26/mk-ultra-2-project-monarch-das-traumabasierte-sklavenprogramm-der-kabale/

