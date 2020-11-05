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Elijah's Helpers-The Hands of Zerubbabel: How Appointed?
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13 views • November 05, 2020
This presentation will clarify from the original Shepherd's Rod message who are Elijah's helpers/the hands of Zerubbabel (Zech. 4:8, 9) that will finish the work of building the antitypical house of God that was established starting in 1844.
For presentations that cover some of the topics mentioned in this presentation please see the following links:
The Golden Bowl: Six or Seven Tubes?: https://youtu.be/h_OmL3Efc6g
Bashan Hill Exposed: https://youtu.be/2rvvhu-kn2g
Which Pasture are we in Today: Carmel or Bashan?: http://whyperish.org/2011/03/carmel-b...
For presentations that cover some of the topics mentioned in this presentation please see the following links:
The Golden Bowl: Six or Seven Tubes?: https://youtu.be/h_OmL3Efc6g
Bashan Hill Exposed: https://youtu.be/2rvvhu-kn2g
Which Pasture are we in Today: Carmel or Bashan?: http://whyperish.org/2011/03/carmel-b...
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