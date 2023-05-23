Brighteon Broadcast News, May 23, 2023 - Calling on law enforcement to SEIZE ALL VACCINE BIOWEAPONS in the USA (feat. Karen Kingston)

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0:00 Intro
1:29 The Expose
4:46 Firearms
8:30 New Security Measures
14:42 US National Debt
20:55 LGBTQ+ Products for Kids
23:48 Terrorist Organization
25:28 Gender Transition
34:10 Unused Border Wall
39:17 Interview with Karen Kingston
- Expose-News editor seriously injured in deep state assassination attempt
- 50 US senators just issued satellite phones as a security measure
- Croatian politician declares WHO to be a TERRORIST organization
- Unused border wall hardware caught on shocking drone video
- Target retailer partners with actual SATANISTS to push LGBTQ+ gear for children
- Medical school professor claims gender transitions can start "before birth"
- They want to mutilate the newborns!
- Full interview with Karen Kingston
- She calls for all vaccine bioweapons to be SEIZED by law enforcement
- Those who deployed the bioweapons should be indicted and PROSECUTED
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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