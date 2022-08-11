This vaccine is 1,000 times more deadly than the smallpox vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is 1,000 times more deadly than the smallpox vaccine says Steve Kirsch.

Steve Kirsch was interviewed on the Tucker Carlson show on Aug 10, 2022.

Steve Kirsch says:

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been KILLED by this vaccine.

Millions of Americans have been INJURED by this vaccine.

Wayne Root said that among 100 people at his wedding who were vaccinated...

26 of these 100 vaccinated people have been seriously injured...

... and 7 of the 100 vaccinated people DIED.

Among 100 unvaccinated people who were at his wedding, zero (0) people have died or been injured.

https://www.creators.com/read/wayne-allyn-root/07/22/33-dead-sick-friends-since-our-wedding-only-8-months-ago-all-33-vaxxed-a-vaccine-death-disease-cluster

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

