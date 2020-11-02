© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Horrors of a Biden Administration
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • November 02, 2020
Investigative Journalist, Jim Simpson, reports on Joe Biden's activities in Guatemala. Jim draws conclusions for the American people from his research. Initially published on Nov 1st this show is very relevant as America seeks the truth about what happened to the votes.
"This is the most important election in our lifetimes, maybe in the history of the United States," according to Jim Simpson.
Jim says this election will decide whether we continue to be a constitutional republic with a free market economic system or whether we go full-on into socialism, the hard left, and allow people like ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter to call the shots.
Links
Joe Biden's hand in corruption, subversion and crime in Guatemala: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/10/joe_bidens_hand_in_corruption_subversion_and_crime_in_guatemala.html
Red Green Axis webinar with Trevor Loudon: https://rga.eaglefirecloud.com/index.php/s/YsGQWjrAQ64n3BC
Jim Simpson's latest book: Red Green Axis 2.0: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Green-Axis-2-0-Existential-Civilization/dp/1070931403
Donate
John's Radio Show forms a part of his ministry. If you value the investment of time that John puts into these shows, please consider a gift.
You can give to John's Radio Show by clicking the following link:
http://paypal.me/JPRadio
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR DONATIONS RECEIVED!
"This is the most important election in our lifetimes, maybe in the history of the United States," according to Jim Simpson.
Jim says this election will decide whether we continue to be a constitutional republic with a free market economic system or whether we go full-on into socialism, the hard left, and allow people like ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter to call the shots.
Links
Joe Biden's hand in corruption, subversion and crime in Guatemala: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/10/joe_bidens_hand_in_corruption_subversion_and_crime_in_guatemala.html
Red Green Axis webinar with Trevor Loudon: https://rga.eaglefirecloud.com/index.php/s/YsGQWjrAQ64n3BC
Jim Simpson's latest book: Red Green Axis 2.0: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Green-Axis-2-0-Existential-Civilization/dp/1070931403
Donate
John's Radio Show forms a part of his ministry. If you value the investment of time that John puts into these shows, please consider a gift.
You can give to John's Radio Show by clicking the following link:
http://paypal.me/JPRadio
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR DONATIONS RECEIVED!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.