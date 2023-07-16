Create New Account
Dutch TV presenter Struck by Heart Failure while on vacation in Greece...
Presenter Chimène van Oosterhout was urgently admitted to hospital due to acute heart failure. Tanja Jess, with whom Van Oosterhout is on holiday on the Greek island of Kos, writes this on Instagram.

“Our dream vacation turned into a nightmare,” writes Jess on Instagram. “Chimène became unwell on Kos and was admitted acutely with heart failure (presumably due to residual damage from chemotherapy).”

The 59-year-old presenter was treated for the third time for breast cancer in 2020. She is now in hospital in Athens. Jess is with her. “She is in good hands here so we hope for a good outcome.”

Jess thanks everyone involved for 'acting appropriately and for all the support in handling all the hassles with luggage'. The medical staff is also put in the spotlight. “What a warm bath and great care provided despite limited resources.”

https://www.ad.nl/show/chimene-van-oosterhout-in-ziekenhuis-door-acuut-hartfalen-alle-focus-op-herstel-br~a8f16bb4/

