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Helicopter setting California on fire
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298 views • September 24, 2020
Before anyone says this is a controlled burn,
#1. This is not how they do controlled burns.
#2. This footage was taken by a private citizen in his personal helicopter.
#3. Hours later That forest burned completely down. This is not how they do controlled burns. All California wild fires in the past 20 years have been 90% Arson.
#1. This is not how they do controlled burns.
#2. This footage was taken by a private citizen in his personal helicopter.
#3. Hours later That forest burned completely down. This is not how they do controlled burns. All California wild fires in the past 20 years have been 90% Arson.
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