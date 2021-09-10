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Vivian Fischer - Full Interview
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16 views • September 10, 2021
Planet Lockdown, September 4, 2021
Vivian Fischer is an attorney and economist and partner of Reiner Fuellmich with the Berlin Corona Committee, an ad hoc mock government committee put together to investigate the whole Covid-19 situation. They started it thinking it would last 4 to 6 weeks and here they are now over one year later they are still learning new things every hearing. They hold hearings every Friday in Berlin and have expert witnesses on all aspects of the ongoing saga.
Visit their site and watch the hearings and learn more here:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming!
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Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Vivian Fischer is an attorney and economist and partner of Reiner Fuellmich with the Berlin Corona Committee, an ad hoc mock government committee put together to investigate the whole Covid-19 situation. They started it thinking it would last 4 to 6 weeks and here they are now over one year later they are still learning new things every hearing. They hold hearings every Friday in Berlin and have expert witnesses on all aspects of the ongoing saga.
Visit their site and watch the hearings and learn more here:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
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