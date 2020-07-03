Ohio Rep. Nino Vitale Tests Mask Use, Which Shows Oxygen Levels Drop Into Danger Zone 5 Seconds After Putting It On

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The short video which shows 3 school children being tested for oxygen levels while wearing masks. Within 5 seconds, the alarm warned that oxygen had dropped below the safe level required.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekFVJ2vo3nc
Setting Brushfires YT Channel