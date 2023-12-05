Create New Account
Ep. 45: Ukraine Disaster
Son of the Republic
612 Subscribers
108 views
Published 16 hours ago

How could Washington possibly send tens of billions more to sleazy oligarchs in Ukraine now that the whole enterprise has been revealed as a fruitless, corrupt and incredibly destructive disaster?

Because that’s what they always do.


Tucker On Xwitter | 5 December 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1732163859610321333

Keywords
corruptiontucker carlsongovernment spendingmoney launderingukrainemilitary-industrial complexracketeeringthomas massiekhazariaeconomic illiteracywar machinemoney pitjake sullivanmoral deficiency

