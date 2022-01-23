Make America Free Again - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Bill filed in Washington would authorize ‘strike force’ to involuntarily detain unvaccinated families
One world religion headquarters set to open this year
Pilot Cody Flint blacks out mid-flight forty-eight hours after receiving his first Pfizer shot
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Vaccine Injury Stories: https://www.realnotrare.com/
433 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, 256 Dead After COVID Shot: https://bit.ly/34QcA05
Bill Would Authorize Involuntarily Detaining Unvaccinated: https://bit.ly/3K3XpjV
One World Religion Headquarters Set to Open This Year: https://bit.ly/3zQz1gS
God’s Not Dead Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuMBAq-ROh4
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