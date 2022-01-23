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Make America Free Again - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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28 views • January 23, 2022
Top three Thomas Jefferson quotes reminding Americans about the dangers of tyranny

Bill filed in Washington would authorize ‘strike force’ to involuntarily detain unvaccinated families

One world religion headquarters set to open this year

Pilot Cody Flint blacks out mid-flight forty-eight hours after receiving his first Pfizer shot


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Cody Flint’s Testimony Video: https://bit.ly/3FjjdnV
Donate to Cody Flint: https://www.givesendgo.com/helpcodyflint
Senator Johnson’s Expert Panel: https://bit.ly/3JYKWhv
Donate to React19: https://www.react19.org/
Vaccine Injury Stories: https://www.realnotrare.com/
433 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, 256 Dead After COVID Shot: https://bit.ly/34QcA05
Bill Would Authorize Involuntarily Detaining Unvaccinated: https://bit.ly/3K3XpjV
One World Religion Headquarters Set to Open This Year: https://bit.ly/3zQz1gS
God’s Not Dead Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuMBAq-ROh4

🔗 CONNECT WITH CODY FLINT
Website: https://www.react19.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/realnotrare/,
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/realnotrare/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realnotrareteam/
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/RealNotRare

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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
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Keywords
freedomlibertyamericavaccinationwashingtonamericanstyrannyfreeunvaccinatedthomas jeffersonjabshotone world orderpfizercody flinttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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