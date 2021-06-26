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Who Really Owns the United States of America?
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431 views • June 26, 2021
Stefan Molyneux answers listener questions about property rights, homesteading and who owns the United States of America.
0:00 - In a previous show I heard you have a dialogue similar to this: You were asked what should happen if property was homesteaded immorally 300 or more years ago. Let's say a native had some land and then he was shot and the land was stolen. Then the land was sold and it has been traded 20 times since then You said something like: "All those people are dead, so there is nothing you can do about that - The people who have the contract now are the legal homesteaders and we should move on." - Is this accurate?
6:48 - What is the difference between a private resort and a state? If I own a private resort the size of Disney Land do I have the right to decide how that resort is controlled? Could I just have my own management team? Could I run it all myself? Can I let no-one control it? Or to entice new home buyers could I say that the resort would be run like a democracy where everyone would have a vote and 51% rules all? This resort would run now like our current government. In a free society would this be acceptable if I owned all the land? Then for people to buy the land they will know this upfront and enter into the contract voluntarily and they would have the knowledge that if anyone stays in this private land they are bound by the rules of the land or they can leave.
10:20 - What if I immorally homesteaded some piece of land around 350 years ago and called my land USA. So all the people who took the land immorally are dead and the people now have a legal homestead. If I called my resort USA Government and the land is run like a democracy surely that is the same as what we have now in a free society? So what right do we have to remove the land owned by the company called USA Government if they are the legal homesteaders and everyone else is just a lease holder?
13:24 - I heard you say that the difference between a state and private land is that a private piece of land would not be the size of a whole country. But at what size does something become immoral? 1sq km? 100sq km? 1,000,000 sq km? Can size be a principle? If in a free society a circumstance like USA came about on a piece of land the size of Disney Land would you have the same objection to it?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
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iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/freedomain-radio!-volume-6/id552010683
0:00 - In a previous show I heard you have a dialogue similar to this: You were asked what should happen if property was homesteaded immorally 300 or more years ago. Let's say a native had some land and then he was shot and the land was stolen. Then the land was sold and it has been traded 20 times since then You said something like: "All those people are dead, so there is nothing you can do about that - The people who have the contract now are the legal homesteaders and we should move on." - Is this accurate?
6:48 - What is the difference between a private resort and a state? If I own a private resort the size of Disney Land do I have the right to decide how that resort is controlled? Could I just have my own management team? Could I run it all myself? Can I let no-one control it? Or to entice new home buyers could I say that the resort would be run like a democracy where everyone would have a vote and 51% rules all? This resort would run now like our current government. In a free society would this be acceptable if I owned all the land? Then for people to buy the land they will know this upfront and enter into the contract voluntarily and they would have the knowledge that if anyone stays in this private land they are bound by the rules of the land or they can leave.
10:20 - What if I immorally homesteaded some piece of land around 350 years ago and called my land USA. So all the people who took the land immorally are dead and the people now have a legal homestead. If I called my resort USA Government and the land is run like a democracy surely that is the same as what we have now in a free society? So what right do we have to remove the land owned by the company called USA Government if they are the legal homesteaders and everyone else is just a lease holder?
13:24 - I heard you say that the difference between a state and private land is that a private piece of land would not be the size of a whole country. But at what size does something become immoral? 1sq km? 100sq km? 1,000,000 sq km? Can size be a principle? If in a free society a circumstance like USA came about on a piece of land the size of Disney Land would you have the same objection to it?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/freedomain-radio!-volume-6/id552010683
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