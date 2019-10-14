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David Straight - Arkansas Class 3 of 3 (volume fixed)
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16 views • October 14, 2019
This is the last video for this Arkansas Class that took place on September 07, 2019
A big thanks to Daniel Joseph, the owner to this orginal content. And thank you David Straight for the help that you do. Im here to spread the word and teach. If there is any other video content out there thats needs work and sharing Im glad to share on my channel . GOD BLESS EVERYBODY and i hope this helps many people . DON'T forget to click subscribe.
A big thanks to Daniel Joseph, the owner to this orginal content. And thank you David Straight for the help that you do. Im here to spread the word and teach. If there is any other video content out there thats needs work and sharing Im glad to share on my channel . GOD BLESS EVERYBODY and i hope this helps many people . DON'T forget to click subscribe.
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