Create New Account
Mark Stavish - What are egregores? PostScript Interview with John L. Petersen
channel image
ArlingtonInstitute
33 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

Futurist John L. Petersen, interviews author, Mark Stavish, about egregores. Mark's book, "Egregores, The Occult Entities That Watch Over Human Destiny," brings the concept of egregores to the forefront. What are they and how/why do they exist?

Keywords
occultegregoreentitiesjohn petersenmark stavish

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket