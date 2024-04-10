Create New Account
7-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

April 10, 2024


Found this girl in John Beauddoin's new book. https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr Rest in peace, Cassidy Baracka.


https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2038120


https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/cassidy-baracka-obituary?pid=201289667


Down To The River To Pray - Alison Krauss

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zSif77IVQdY


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0tVRFtzEfWKW/

poisonchildvaxkilledjabshotinjectionpfizerbootcamp7 years oldcassidy barackajohn baeudoin

