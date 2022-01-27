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FAUCI’S FOLLIES - NEW UNREDACTED FOIA Documents Released! - from TheHighwire.com
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578 views • January 27, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/faucis-follies/
As a day of legal reckoning approaches for Fauci, his international counterparts are coming into focus more than ever. Peter Daszak, Jeremy Farrar, Francis Collins and others are facing increased scrutiny for a potential lab-leak cover-up and suppression of a scientific debate early into the Covid outbreak.
POSTED: January 25, 2022
As a day of legal reckoning approaches for Fauci, his international counterparts are coming into focus more than ever. Peter Daszak, Jeremy Farrar, Francis Collins and others are facing increased scrutiny for a potential lab-leak cover-up and suppression of a scientific debate early into the Covid outbreak.
POSTED: January 25, 2022
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