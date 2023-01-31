Learn Self-Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/
In this self defense video, we demonstrate how to deal with an invitation to fight.
When an individual is coming at you in an aggressive manner, it’s important to be ready for anything. It’s recommended to prepare in advance to learn how to cope with such an aggression coming towards you.
Watch the clip attentively and take a deep dive towards the following self defense resources:
Verbal Defense:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/verbal-defense/
Fighting Stances:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/fighting-stances/
Read more on this topic:
https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-deal-with-an-invitation-to-fight/
Stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.