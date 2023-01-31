Create New Account
How to Deal with an Invitation to Fight
In this self defense video, we demonstrate how to deal with an invitation to fight.

When an individual is coming at you in an aggressive manner, it’s important to be ready for anything. It’s recommended to prepare in advance to learn how to cope with such an aggression coming towards you.

Watch the clip attentively and take a deep dive towards the following self defense resources:

Verbal Defense:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/verbal-defense/

Fighting Stances:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/fighting-stances/

Read more on this topic:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-deal-with-an-invitation-to-fight/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

