🎤 RAW REPORT 🎤

Part One
The Spokane Inlander did not provide any links to our Media, as by design.
To do so would risk having one of the two remaining subscribers wave good bye to the other and join all of us at 🔗VOP NEWS.
What was really spoken?
Everything other than what a Racist Christian Nationalist Antisemitic Militia would speak.
Here is just a brief moment of over an hour plus of recordings we have of Nate's interview with myself.
God is faithful.
God is great.
God loves you.
More to come. We hope everyone is having a blessed day. - Lewis
#VOPNews
#WFTFMinistry
#VeteransOnPatrol
