Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎤 RAW REPORT 🎤
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
73 Subscribers
Shop now
77 views
Published Yesterday



Part One


The Spokane Inlander did not provide any links to our Media, as by design.


To do so would risk having one of the two remaining subscribers wave good bye to the other and join all of us at 🔗VOP NEWS.

https://t.me/borderwarsaz


What was really spoken?


Everything other than what a Racist Christian Nationalist Antisemitic Militia would speak.


Here is just a brief moment of over an hour plus of recordings we have of Nate's interview with myself.


God is faithful. 


God is great. 


God loves you.


More to come. We hope everyone is having a blessed day. - Lewis


#VOPNews 

#WFTFMinistry 

#VeteransOnPatrol


Click here to help support VOP Media Operations 

http://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

Keywords
interviewaddictiontruthbreaking newschild traffickinghomelessfentanylvictimsawarenesswashington statespokanemissing childrenrecordingsfliersvopveterans on patrolwashington state coalition for childrenwsccspokane inlanderraw reportsafe houses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket