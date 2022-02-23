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Ben Armstrong shows some fantastic highlights taken from 11 hours of amazing Grand Jury testimony recorded on days three and four of the trial. The greed, evil and corruption that has been documented so far has been staggering. Day six of the trial is on Feb/26/2022.
Ben Armstrong: https://thenewamerican.com/pandemic-grand-jury-testimony-devastates-cdc-narrative/
Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion: https://www.grand-jury.net/
Grand Jury Day 1 - Opening statements: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-1-EN:0
Grand Jury Day 2 - The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-2-online_1:f
Grand Jury Day 3 - PCR Test: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-3-en-online:7
Grand Jury Day 4 - Injections: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online:4
Grand Jury Day 5 - Financial destruction: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-5-online_1:4