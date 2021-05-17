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Tamara: This is Why it is Important to Read the WORD For Yourself...[09.05.2021]
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64 views • May 17, 2021
"Many false prophets will come and cause many people to believe things that are wrong."
- Matthew 24:11
"If you think you can fool God, you are only fooling yourselves. You will harvest what you plant."
- Galatians 6:7
“‘You prophets tell lies. Your lies hurt good people—I did not want to hurt them! You support the wicked and encourage them. You don’t tell them to change their lives. You don’t try to save their lives! 23 So you will not see any more useless visions or do any more magic. I will save my people from your power, and you will know that I am the Lord.’”
- Ezekiel 13:22-23
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
28.5K subscribers
14,471 views •May 9, 2021
https://youtu.be/dZt8Xwq8IL4
- Matthew 24:11
"If you think you can fool God, you are only fooling yourselves. You will harvest what you plant."
- Galatians 6:7
“‘You prophets tell lies. Your lies hurt good people—I did not want to hurt them! You support the wicked and encourage them. You don’t tell them to change their lives. You don’t try to save their lives! 23 So you will not see any more useless visions or do any more magic. I will save my people from your power, and you will know that I am the Lord.’”
- Ezekiel 13:22-23
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
28.5K subscribers
14,471 views •May 9, 2021
https://youtu.be/dZt8Xwq8IL4
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