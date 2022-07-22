The TERRIFYING powers Biden may have under a climate EMERGENCY

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 20, 2022 President Biden stopped short of declaring an official climate change national emergency today, but that doesn’t mean he won’t in the near future. In this clip, Glenn explores the TERRIFYING presidential powers Biden could have under such an order. For example, could climate change deniers be ARRESTED? Glenn explores that — and other possible scenarios — in this clip. ‘Warning to all Democrats and all Republicans,’ Glenn says. ‘Any president who is talking the way this president is...that's very, very dangerous.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqQNRldtkto