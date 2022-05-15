© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Galactic War - Mind Control - The Matrix and You - Learning How To Break Free - Reptilians vs Humans
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • May 15, 2022
In this video, Rich discusses the essence of the mind control matrix and how it works. He also discusses what the Federations are doing about it here on planet Earth.
https://www.richwest.net
https://www.richwest.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.