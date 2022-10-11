Tabernacles and the Rapture Pattern

The Feast of Tabernacles provides us with a multi-layered, multi-dimensional prophetic pattern that includes the rapture of believers! 7 day prophetic pattern video: https://youtu.be/Tek7bBvZcHM “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl What if we’re still here in November? https://youtu.be/alCs2wWOb58
