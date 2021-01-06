Was it Homicide of Brian Sicknik on Jan 6, 2021?

Why aren’t we hearing about the deaths that took place on January 6, 2020, at the US Capitol? We’ve heard very little about Ashli Babbit, but nothing has been said about the three others, Roseann Boylund, Brian Sicknik, and Kevin Greeson.Why was Brian Sicknik an on-duty police officer and Trump supporter not treated by medical professionals after he appeared to have a stroke? Why were people who knew him personally told he was fine by two on-duty officers standing by him not allowed to get him medical attention?David Sumrall with StopHate.com and Discussion Island podcast has information and details breaking today, January 12th that expose such details so you can come to your own conclusion.It’s time we the people unite in love and light despite our differences to save our country from the people who are trying to destroy it. America and the world are at war. We’re at war with evil and we must pray to God to help us help him save our country.Connect with David:Connect with Steve:Show Sponsors:My PillowSupport an American Patriot, Mike Lindell, by shopping at My Pillow. Use the link below and save up to 77% on certain items.My Patriot SupplyDon’t get caught without the food storage to take care of yourself and your loved ones. My Patriot Supply is #1 in the US for Food Storage $ Emergency Preparedness.Save up to $100 on a 3-month food storage package.www.getpreparedwithsteve.comDr. Zelenko’s Z Stack formulaProtect Yourself with a Healthy Immune System. Get your bottle of Dr. Zelenko’s, Z Stack Formula. It has the amount of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Quercetin you need, all in one capsule to protect you against flu and cold season.www.zstackhealth.com