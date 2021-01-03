© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYT, WAPO & others revealed as participating in CCP propaganda events
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • January 03, 2021
An investigation into Chinese influence in American media reveals a long list of mainstream media outlets who granted the Chinese Communist Party and its propaganda outlets “favorable coverage.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.