2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The Chinese people turn out to be the biggest victims of the CCP’s 12-point proposal on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.
2/26/2023 文贵直播：中国人是中共关于政治解决乌克兰危机的12点立场声明的最大受害者！
