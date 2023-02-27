Create New Account
Miles Guo: The Chinese people turn out to be the biggest victims of the CCP’s 12-point proposal on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p29vlla5fa4

2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The Chinese people turn out to be the biggest victims of the CCP’s 12-point proposal on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

 #Ukraine #Russia #RussiaUkrainewar #CCP #WangYi #XiJinping


2/26/2023 文贵直播：中国人是中共关于政治解决乌克兰危机的12点立场声明的最大受害者！

Keywords
