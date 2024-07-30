911<< (Secret Service Whistleblower) Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump, CIA's FBI's DOJ's Deep State: Blackrock, Vanguard: The Real Assassins Are Inside The Secret Service

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA's FBI's DOJ's Deep State: Blackrock, Vanguard: The Real Assassins Are Inside The Secret Service Assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Real Clear Politics is reporting that a US Secret Service counter sniper is demanding the firing of five high level supervisors. "This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN?" the counter sniper wrote to the agency's Uniformed Division, according to an email obtained by Susan Crabtree, RealClearPolitics' White House and National Political Correspondent. "The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days? Because we all SHOULD expect another attempt to happen before November." Meanwhile, a shocking video was released on X showing that police officers surrounding the building used by the Trump assassin at least 2 minutes prior to the attempted assassination.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/30/2024