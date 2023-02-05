Για όνομα του Θεού, είναι μικρά παιδιά! (These Little Ones) | Ντοκιμαντέρ (GR Subs)

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Εκατομμύρια παιδιά εξαφανίζονται κάθε χρόνο.83.000 κάθε μήνα.
2.700 την ημέρα.
115 την ώρα.
1 κάθε 30 δευτερόλεπτα.
Σε κάνει να αναρωτιέσαι... πού χάνονται όλα αυτά;
Η συνέχεια εδώ: https://bit.ly/3HWU1In
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Παρακολουθήστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:
1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND