Things That Will Change Your Life

Read your Bible everyday; This is how God talks to you.





Psalms 119:105 Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.





2. Pray everyday; If your worried about it, pray about it.





Phil. 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.





3. Get rid of what has You bound:





John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.





If Truth will set You free then Error will bind you, error usually comes in one of three ways, people, places, and things.





4. Find and attend a good local Church that teaches from the KJV Bible.



