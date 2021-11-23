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Straight Talk With Caitlyn Ep. 2: The Unvaccinated Underground Network
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44 views • November 23, 2021
The time is coming that we will have to make alliances with the true humans that have not taken the DNA changing substance called the "Jab". It is now to late for hundreds of millions of people. All editing and arrangement by me and my brother. Jazz rock guitar solo, written and arranged and performed by my dad.
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