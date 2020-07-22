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Richard Grannon on psychological impact of COVID lockdown
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22 views • July 22, 2020
21st Century Wire, July 7, 2020
In the first hour of EP 332 of the SUNDAY WIRE show, host Patrick Henningsen talks with special guest, UK-based public speaker, personal coach and content creator, Richard Grannon, to discuss the psychological impact of the COVID19 'Lockdown' on individuals and on society as a whole. This was a fascinating conversation with insight into heady areas like psychological warfare and how people can make sense and better cope with this unusual and highly challenging situation which has affected the lives of so many. Visit Richard's YouTube channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/SPARTANLIFECOACH
CHECK OUT THE FULL SUNDAY WIRE ARCHIVE HERE:
https://21stcenturywire.com/category/sunday-wire-radio-show/
WE NEED YOUR HELP! PLEASE CONSIDER SUPPORTING OUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA OUTLET:
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In the first hour of EP 332 of the SUNDAY WIRE show, host Patrick Henningsen talks with special guest, UK-based public speaker, personal coach and content creator, Richard Grannon, to discuss the psychological impact of the COVID19 'Lockdown' on individuals and on society as a whole. This was a fascinating conversation with insight into heady areas like psychological warfare and how people can make sense and better cope with this unusual and highly challenging situation which has affected the lives of so many. Visit Richard's YouTube channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/SPARTANLIFECOACH
CHECK OUT THE FULL SUNDAY WIRE ARCHIVE HERE:
https://21stcenturywire.com/category/sunday-wire-radio-show/
WE NEED YOUR HELP! PLEASE CONSIDER SUPPORTING OUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA OUTLET:
https://21wire.tv/membership/plans/
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