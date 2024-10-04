You will not die! Vous ne mourrez pas !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Serpent said onto the woman that she would not die if she would eat from the forbidden fruit. Yet she died.
Biden and the rest of the globalist pack have said to humanity: if you get vaccinated, you are not going to die. Yet many have died throughout the world.
Strikingly similar words ... strikingly similar results ...