Near Rabotino - Local Russian Counterattack that Overran an AFU Trench
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Some rare infantry combat footage from the Zaporozhye front near Rabotino. In this instance a local Russian counterattack that overran an AFU trench.

In a war where both sides have a lot of artillery and FPV drones direct infantry to infantry fighting is rare.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

