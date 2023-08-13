Near Rabotino - Local Russian Counterattack that Overran an AFU Trench

Some rare infantry combat footage from the Zaporozhye front near Rabotino. In this instance a local Russian counterattack that overran an AFU trench.
In a war where both sides have a lot of artillery and FPV drones direct infantry to infantry fighting is rare.
