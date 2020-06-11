© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edwin Black: The Algorithm Ghetto, Cashless Society & Newgenics
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • June 11, 2020
Award-winning author Edwin Black joins us to discuss "Newgenics" and the Chinese-style "Social Credit Score" system which he believes will ultimately come to every nation on earth and which has been greatly accelerated by Covid-19. He describes how a person within such a system will become relegated to the "Algorithm Ghetto" with a "Non-Entity" or "Zombie" status. He looks at what this means for the future and what, if anything, individuals or nations can do to mitigate such a dystopian scenario.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
“Digital ghetto,” “cashless society” pose threats even beyond Orwell, journalist contends https://www.eastvillagemagazine.org/2018/04/15/digital-ghetto-cashless-society-pose-threats-even-beyond-orwell-jewish-journalist-contends
'Living In a Algorithm Ghetto' https://soundcloud.com/glennbeck/living-in-a-algorithm-ghetto-4
Lecture on Nazi Eugenics: Hitler's Idea for a Master Race was Born in the USA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xkq0SEtWPC8
Q & A on the Algorithm Ghetto https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jbdF_iWL2I
The Edwin Black Show Episode 1: Nuremberg for COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BAjpMJl--I
Websites
Edwin Black https://edwinblack.com
The Edwin Black Show https://theedwinblackshow.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/EdwinBlackBook
About Edwin Black
Edwin Black is the award-winning, New York Times bestselling international investigative author of 200 award-winning editions in 20 languages in 190 countries, as well as scores of newspaper and magazine articles in the leading publications of the United States, Europe and Israel. With more than 1.6 million books in print, his work focuses on human rights, genocide and hate, corporate criminality and corruption, governmental misconduct, academic fraud, philanthropy abuse, oil addiction, alternative energy and historical investigation. Editors have submitted Black's work thirteen times for Pulitzer Prize nomination, and in recent years he has been the recipient of a series of top editorial awards. He has also contributed to a number of anthologies worldwide.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
“Digital ghetto,” “cashless society” pose threats even beyond Orwell, journalist contends https://www.eastvillagemagazine.org/2018/04/15/digital-ghetto-cashless-society-pose-threats-even-beyond-orwell-jewish-journalist-contends
'Living In a Algorithm Ghetto' https://soundcloud.com/glennbeck/living-in-a-algorithm-ghetto-4
Lecture on Nazi Eugenics: Hitler's Idea for a Master Race was Born in the USA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xkq0SEtWPC8
Q & A on the Algorithm Ghetto https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jbdF_iWL2I
The Edwin Black Show Episode 1: Nuremberg for COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BAjpMJl--I
Websites
Edwin Black https://edwinblack.com
The Edwin Black Show https://theedwinblackshow.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/EdwinBlackBook
About Edwin Black
Edwin Black is the award-winning, New York Times bestselling international investigative author of 200 award-winning editions in 20 languages in 190 countries, as well as scores of newspaper and magazine articles in the leading publications of the United States, Europe and Israel. With more than 1.6 million books in print, his work focuses on human rights, genocide and hate, corporate criminality and corruption, governmental misconduct, academic fraud, philanthropy abuse, oil addiction, alternative energy and historical investigation. Editors have submitted Black's work thirteen times for Pulitzer Prize nomination, and in recent years he has been the recipient of a series of top editorial awards. He has also contributed to a number of anthologies worldwide.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.