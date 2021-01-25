BANNED on YOUTUBE - FAUCI GUILTY of COVID COVERUP & LINKED to THE VIRUS



Monday January 25, 2021 9:10 AM



Fox News’ Steve Hilton shared an investigation that breaks down the origins of the coronavirus, and not only links it back to U.S. commissioned research, but also to Dr. Anthony Fauci.



The host of the “The Next Revolution” told his viewers that the evidence uncovered “points to the most likely cause of the pandemic and it’s worse than anything that we have heard so far.”



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