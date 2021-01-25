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BANNED on YOUTUBE - FAUCI GUILTY of COVID COVERUP & LINKED to THE VIRUS
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MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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823 views • January 25, 2021
BANNED on YOUTUBE - FAUCI GUILTY of COVID COVERUP & LINKED to THE VIRUS

Monday January 25, 2021 9:10 AM

Fox News’ Steve Hilton shared an investigation that breaks down the origins of the coronavirus, and not only links it back to U.S. commissioned research, but also to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The host of the “The Next Revolution” told his viewers that the evidence uncovered “points to the most likely cause of the pandemic and it’s worse than anything that we have heard so far.”

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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healthfamilyvaccinelifebidencoverup2021virusguiltyfaucimaskswuhanlockdowncoronavirusvirologycovid19china xi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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