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Jason A: Something 'Demonic' is Happening Across The World! [10.01.2022]
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283 views • April 10, 2022
'So sad these people have no idea what there messing with, and they think it’s a gift.. if they only knew how deceived they truly were, they would run for there lives straight into the arms of the Savior ?? oh Lord I pray for these people'
'Voice to skull technology, ultra low RF waves, whatever they used to make the embassy workers in China/Cuba sick, etc. The work of those who are playing with this stuff on a daily and inviting them to this plane from other dimensions. Must locate and put on the Whole Armor.'
41,207 views Apr 10, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/-9QGIOVQ_08
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
'Voice to skull technology, ultra low RF waves, whatever they used to make the embassy workers in China/Cuba sick, etc. The work of those who are playing with this stuff on a daily and inviting them to this plane from other dimensions. Must locate and put on the Whole Armor.'
41,207 views Apr 10, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/-9QGIOVQ_08
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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